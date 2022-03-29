Offset Ready To Go Will Smith On Anyone Disrespect Cardi B

Offset is ready to go full Will Smith on anyone who might want to disrespect his wife Cardi B.

By now, everyone has heard the infamous Will Smith slap handed to Chris Rock at the Oscars that reverberated around the world, and while most celebrities have tried to stay neutral, rapper Offset has shared that he is on ‘Team Will’ and that if a similar situation arose he probably would have had the same reaction as Will Smith to anyone who insulted Cardi B.

The “Hit Em Hard” entertainer weighed in on the on-stage Oscar brouhaha that has been trending since Sunday night wherein stand up comedian Chris Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s newly shaven head that though some thought was insensitive, others might have found hilarious –including Will himself initially. What then resulted was Will stomping on stage to do his righteously indignant husband portrayal as he slapped rock square across the face. On the same night, he also won an Oscar for his role as tennis sensations Venus and Serena Williams’ father in ‘King Richard’.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, subsequently shared in a series of posts his stance on the matter as he felt any man worth his salt as a husband would have similarly defended his wife. “Will Smith is the greatest to do it. I feel you Will. Smack the sh*t out one you ni**a bout my wife on national TV,” he declared.

Screenshot Offset comment

The comment has since been trending, with people saying that they supported Will’s action because it is never cool to make fun of someone’s medical condition. Jada Pinkett-Smith has Alopecia which causes hair loss, and it has caused her to shave her entire head bald. Others have condemned him for the violence and emphasized that Chris Rock was simply being a comedian and doing his job, which Will apparently appreciated and loved until he saw Jada’s pained face.

This is also not the first time that Migos member Offset had come to Will’s defense in July 2020, when other rappers and celebrities used Jada’s ‘entanglement’ with August Alsina as fodder for their memes and jokes, Offset did not hop on that bandwagon but instead went on social media and posted, “Everybody on Will Smith not knowing he can hit all ya’ll hoes,” which some interpreted as a reference to Will’s portrayal of Mohammed Ali the iconic boxer.

Though Chris Rock has declined to press charges against Smith and has taken it on the chin like a champ, many fear that stand-up comedians, who are often chosen as hosts for the Grammys, Oscars, and similar high-profile gigs that are televised worldwide, will now be too scared to do their regular stand-up routine for fear of violence or reprisal. Prior to this incident, comedians had been given license to “go hard” using any material that they have access to, which at times can be offensive but typically harmless. Those on the receiving end are expected to suck it up and take it with a smile.