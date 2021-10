The content originally appeared on: Asberth News Network

BEIJING, China (AFP) — The Olympic flame arrived in China early Wednesday for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, state media reported, following a ceremony in Athens overshadowed by protests over China’s human rights record. Beijing — set to become the first host of a Summer and Winter Games — will hold a welcome ceremony for […]

