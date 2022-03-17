Olympic medalist who fled Belarus forced into exile again as Ukraine attacked

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(Reuters)After bolting to Ukraine to escape political persecution in her native Belarus, Olympic swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia never thought she would again be forced to flee, this time to save her family from Russian attack.

Herasimenia, a three-time Olympic medalist, found herself among thousands of Ukrainians massing at the border with Poland as Russian troops advanced on Kyiv.

On the second day of the Russian invasion last month, Herasimenia and her husband, Olympic swimmer Yauhen Tsurkin, scrambled to pack some belongings and set off on a 12-hour car ride to the Polish border with their young daughter and Herasimenia’s mother.

With explosions resounding in the background as they inched along congested roads, Herasimenia reassured her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, telling her it was only thunder.

“Of course I had to make something up because how do you explain to a child that war has started?” Herasimenia, who is now in Warsaw with her family, told Reuters.

