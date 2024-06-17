On Tour Calypso Tent judging tonight

Preliminary judging for the National Calypso competition continues tonight with the On Tour Calypso Tent.

Leader of the On Tour Calypso Tent, Elvis Abijah Abbey says preparations for tonight’s Calypso preliminaries featuring a nineteen-member cast are going well.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/ABIJAH1.mp3

Abbey says patrons can expect to hear calypsoes of the highest quality from their cast and he is inviting people to attend tonight’s show which begins at 8:30 at the Russell’s Auditorium.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/ABIJAH2.mp3