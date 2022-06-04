One dead, 8 injured after high-speed train derails in southern China

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A train conductor was killed and eight other people injured after a high-speed train derailed in southern China on Saturday morning, state media CCTV reported.

The train derailed at 10:30am local time after hitting debris from a landslide that was on the track while it was approaching Rongjiang county, Guizhou province, CCTV said.

The train conductor died in hospital, CCTV said. One crew member and seven passengers were injured.

The remaining 136 passengers were safely evacuated, and the incident is under investigation, CCTV said.

China’s high-speed rail network includes 37,900 kilometers (about 23,500 miles) of lines that crisscross the country to link all of its major mega-city clusters. All have been completed since 2008.

Read More