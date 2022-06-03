One killed in first major protest under Guinea junta

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Conakry, Guinea (Reuters)One person was killed in Guinea’s capital late on Wednesday during protests over fuel price hikes, in the most serious unrest since a military junta took power last year.

Gunfire rang out in Conakry overnight as people barricaded streets and set tyres alight in protest over a 20% increase in the price of gasoline, a Reuters reporter and witnesses said.

“Angry young people went out to protest and clash with security forces,” said Souleymane Bah, a resident of the city’s Koloma neighbourhood. “We heard several gunshots. There was also teargas.”

One protester was shot dead by security forces, according to the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), a coalition of politicians and activists that opposed former President Alpha Conde’s efforts to hold onto power.

A family member of the victim, who asked not to be named, confirmed he had been killed in the protest.

