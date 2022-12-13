One man held as quick response team seize vehicle with stolen goats Loop Jamaica

One man held as quick response team seize vehicle with stolen goats
Members of the St Catherine North Quick Response Team seized a motor vehicle transporting stolen goats in the Angel Heights area of Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday, December 12.

Reports are that at about 3:30 pm, officers were on patrol when they signaled the driver to stop; two men exited the vehicle, one of whom managed to escape.

The vehicle was searched and five goats were found. One man was arrested in connection with the seizure however, his identity is being withheld. The St Catherine North Police are urging members of the public who may have had their goats stolen to contact the Spanish Town police station at 876-984-2305.

In addition, police are urging persons to purchase meats from legitimate vendors during the yuletide season and to report any suspicious activity to 119 or the nearest police station.

