One more COVID death; 35 patients admitted

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded one additional COVID-19 death, bringing the total to 19 — seven of which have occurred since Sept. 9.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said on Tuesday that a 48-year-old woman died of COVID-19 pneumonia that day.

The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and was admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The deceased had an underlying condition and was unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the total number of people hospitalised because of COVID-19 stood at 35, on Tuesday.

The number is six more than the previous reporting period, and includes one fully-vaccinated person and one who is partially vaccinated.

There are 21 patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Of these, 20 are unvaccinated and one patient is fully vaccinated.

There are a further 14 patients admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Eight are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and the vaccination status of five patients is awaiting confirmation.

Meanwhile, 54 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 301 samples processed on Monday, resulting in a positivity rate of 17.9%.

Two cases were detected on exit screen and all the others are contacts of known positive cases and persons seeking care. NEMO said that 24 rapid antigen positive results were reported for Monday.

And, 10 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 141 samples processed on Sunday, resulting in a positivity rate of 7.1%.

Two cases were detected on exit screen and all other cases are contacts of known positive cases and persons seeking care.

Eight rapid antigen positive results were reported for Sunday.

Thirteen new recoveries were noted over the reporting period, leaving 984 active cases.

Since March 2020 SVG has recorded 3,423 cases of COVID-19.

NEMO said on Tuesday that of four positive samples collected in SVG and sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for sequencing, the Gamma variant of concern (VOC) – P.1 was detected in two samples and the Mu variant of interest (VOI) – B.1.621.1 was detected in two samples.

The samples are from Vincentian residents who tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 30 and 31.

“These adults have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. These cases were isolated and have since tested negative for COVID-19,” NEMO said.

NEMO said that in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

“The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitising and immunisation with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.”