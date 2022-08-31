One new positive Covid-19 case recorded here in SVG

One new positive COVID-19 case was recorded here yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to seventeen.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says the case was recorded from eight tests carried out yesterday.

Health officials say to date there are 9,429 COVID-19 cases here and 9,297 total recoveries

Currently, three people are hospitalized, one of whom is fully vaccinated and two are unvaccinated.

A total of 72,537 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered here. 37,151 persons received their first dose. 31,258 persons had their second dose and 4,128 received boosters.