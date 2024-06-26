One Thousand Two Hundred and Fourteen in Sixty Six Shelters after Major Hurricane Beryl

There are currently sixty-six shelters activated across St Vincent and the Grenadines with a population 1214 persons.

That’s according to Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Michelle Forbes.

Forbes says that the highest populated shelter is at Langley Park at the Langley Park Government School with 129.

Forbes says person who remained at home should find the safest place in the house and take shelter.

