Only 4 Active cases of Covid-19 here in SVG – NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now only four active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry says there were no new positive cases of Covid 19 recorded from four PCR Tests on Sunday March 6th, and there were no new cases from Rapid Antigen Tests.

According to the Ministry, there are currently no persons hospitalized with Covid 19. 8,321 cases of Covid 19 and 6,632 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

A total of 68, 022 doses of the Covid 19 vaccine have so far been administered here. 35,400 persons have received their first dose, 29,387 have received their second dose, and 3,235 persons have received boosters.

106 persons have died from the virus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.