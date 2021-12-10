Only 600 patrons allowed at “Nine Nights of Lights”

Organizers of this year’s Nine Nights of Lights Christmas Programme say a maximum of six hundred patrons will be allowed in the Botanic Gardens on a nightly basis for the duration of the program.

That’s the word from Public Relations Officer for the Nine Nights of Lights at the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twannique Barrow.

Miss Barrow told NBC News, only fully vaccinated adults will be allowed to enter the Gardens during the program, which is scheduled to run from December 15th to the 23rd.

Miss Barrow added that children under four years will not be required to get tested to attend the Nine Nights of Lights program at the Botanic Gardens.