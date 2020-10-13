Next Post

Luke was hoping for ‘that last showdown’ with Arnhim

Mon Oct 12 , 2020
The Unity Labour Party’s (ULP) candidate for East Kingstown, Luke Browne says he was hoping for “that last showdown” with incumbent MP for the area, Arnhim Eustace. Eustace defeated Browne twice – …

