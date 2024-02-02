Opening of Sandals Resort will be a major boost for local economy- says Finance Minister

The opening of Sandals Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in March will be a major boost for the local economy.

That is according to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves who made the statement during a tour of the facility this week.

Minister Gonsalves outlined the different areas which have generated income for the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/ECONOMIC-GROWTH.mp3

Minister Gonsalves said the growth is expected to continue once the hotel rooms are filled, which will result in a boost for the local tourism industry.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/CAMILLO-GET-BETTER.mp3