Operators of public transportation are asked to adhere to Covid-19 protocol

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to the operators of public transportation to continue adhering to the Protocols and Guidelines which have been established, as part of this country’s national response to COVID19.

This appeal was made by Constable Kaliym Woods, during the Traffic Highlights program aired on NBC Radio.

Constable Woods said public transport can play their part in reducing the spread of COVID19, by complying with the guidelines.

He is also reminding these operators about the number of passengers they are allowed to carry during this time.