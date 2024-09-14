Ophthalmic mission in SVG concludes with over 30 Patients treated by visiting specialists

An ophthalmic mission for skills sharing with local ophthalmologist will wrap up today.

Dr Donna Browne an ophthalmologist who has volunteered with World Pediatrics, tells NBC News that the mission was done to care for the older population and to offer consultation services for specialist cases.

Dr Browne says two specialists with subspecialty training in glaucoma and cataracts, visited St Vincent and The Great through the Virginia Eye Institute, with some support from World Pediatrics.

At the end of mission, Dr Browne says 30 to 35 patients were seen by the visiting specialists.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/EYE.mp3

Dr Browne says that patients were referred to visiting teams by local ophthalmologists and were patients who were unable to see the surgeons during previous missions.

She says that following a discussion with a local ophthalmologist, it was discovered that glaucoma and retina services were primary needs of Vincentians.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/EYE-1.mp3

Photo credit:World Pediatrics