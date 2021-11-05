Opinion: My father is imprisoned in Nicaragua. His fate could hang on their upcoming presidential election

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Every Sunday night, I would call my father, a horse farmer and part-time political pundit in Nicaragua, who would give me his analysis of the week’s events, followed by a simple question: “Have you voted yet?” Then, he would say, “This is probably the most important election of your lifetime.” And it was–at the time.

Now, an even more crucial election for me and my ancestral country is happening in Nicaragua this weekend–and most people in the US aren’t following it. The anxiety I experienced last year has given way to outright dread as my family’s homeland prepares to elect its next president. When it comes to the question of who will win, the outcome is a foregone conclusion.

Nicaragua has regressed into a dictatorship led by President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo. They are set to win a fourth term because they have jailed seven opposition candidates . There are a few other names on the presidential ballot, but they are straw candidates approved by Ortega and Murillo to make this sham election seem legitimate to the world. Additionally, Ortega’s administration has imprisoned more than 140 people who have been deemed a direct threat to his corrupt regime.

You may wonder why I, an American citizen who lives in Los Angeles, am afraid of what happens in Nicaragua on November 7. Well, the fate of my 77-year-old father, who was arrested over 100 days ago by the Nicaraguan military police hangs in the balance. He was accused of being an “enemy of the state.” My father’s “crime”? Speaking out against Ortega and Murillo.