Orange Hill’s new home owners urged to take care of their homes

Minister of Housing and Informal Settlements, Dr. Orando Brewster; has appealed to the new home owners in Orange Hill to take care of them

Minister Brewster was speaking at the ceremony on Tuesday, to mark the handover of houses to persons who were impacted by the April 2021 explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

He said twenty additional houses that are being constructed in Sandy Bay will soon be handed over to their owners.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/BREWSTER-HOUSES.mp3

Minister Brewster thanked the Mustique Charitable Trust and all the individuals who are involved in this project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/BREWSTER-HOUSES1.mp3

The houses are being built as part of the Volcano Recovery Programme.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport and Works, and Parliamentary Representative for North Windward, Montgomery Daniel is pleased with the developments taking place in his constituency.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/DANIEL-HOUSES.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair