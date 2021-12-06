Organizers of “Nine Nights of Lights” said to be working closely with the Ministry of Health

Organizers of this year’s Nine Nights of Lights Christmas Programme say they are continuing to work closely with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment to ensure that everyone who attends this year’s event, remains safe from COVID19.

This assurance has come from Public Relations Officer for the Nine Nights of Lights at the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twannique Barrow.

Mrs. Barrow noted that preparations are now at an advanced stage for this year’s presentation which will again be held at the Botanic Gardens.

Mrs. Barrow said only fully vaccinated adults can attend this year’s program, which will also be streamed virtually.

The program is scheduled to run from December 15th to the 23rd.