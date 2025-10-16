Orthopedics and Traumatology Centre celebrates Three Years of Service 

A One News SVG image showing a side view of the Orthopedics and Traumatology Centre in Kingstown.

By R.Butcher. Updated 5:54 p.m., Thursday, October 16, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Orthopedics and Traumatology Centre Inc. celebrated its third anniversary on October 14, 2025, marking three years of growth, care, and commitment to delivering quality orthopaedic, trauma, and rehabilitation services.

The Centre, located in Kingstown opposite Downtown Subway, first opened its doors on October 14, 2022, and began offering surgical procedures in 2023. Since its inception, it has performed 35 major surgeries.

Its range of services includes orthopedic surgery and support, traumatology, physical therapy, nephrology, and other specialised treatments. The facility is also equipped with a hyperbaric chamber to support advanced patient care.

The management expressed gratitude to patients, partners, and its dedicated medical team for their continued trust and support. Each milestone, they noted, reflects the Centre’s mission to provide high-quality orthopedic, trauma, and rehabilitation care delivered with compassion and excellence.

This information was obtained from the Orthopedics and Traumatology Centre.