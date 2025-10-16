National Library to Highlight Benefits of Local Herbs at Bush Tea Festival  Fatal Stabbing in Glen Leaves One Dead  Plans for New Health Care Centre in Sandy Bay Announced  DTVE Records Highest-Ever Enrollment of 600 Students  Ireland’s Ambassador Presents Credentials to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines  National Parks Authority Team Receives Botanical Training in London 
Local News

Orthopedics and Traumatology Centre celebrates Three Years of Service 

16 October 2025
This content originally appeared on One News SVG.
A One News SVG image showing a side view of the Orthopedics and Traumatology Centre in Kingstown.

By R.Butcher. Updated 5:54 p.m., Thursday, October 16, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Orthopedics and Traumatology Centre Inc. celebrated its third anniversary on October 14, 2025, marking three years of growth, care, and commitment to delivering quality orthopaedic, trauma, and rehabilitation services.

The Centre, located in Kingstown opposite Downtown Subway, first opened its doors on October 14, 2022, and began offering surgical procedures in 2023. Since its inception, it has performed 35 major surgeries.

Its range of services includes orthopedic surgery and support, traumatology, physical therapy, nephrology, and other specialised treatments. The facility is also equipped with a hyperbaric chamber to support advanced patient care.

The management expressed gratitude to patients, partners, and its dedicated medical team for their continued trust and support. Each milestone, they noted, reflects the Centre’s mission to provide high-quality orthopedic, trauma, and rehabilitation care delivered with compassion and excellence.

This information was obtained from the Orthopedics and Traumatology Centre.

 

