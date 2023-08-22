Oscar Allen Emancipation Memorial Lecture slated for tonight

The University of the West Indies Global Campus will host the Oscar Allen Emancipation Memorial Lecture this evening.

The Global Campus will host the event from six-thirty this evening, in collaboration with the The Friends of Oscar Allen and the Diamonites organisation

Tonight’s lecture will be presented by Dr. Michael Garrey Dennie, Professor of History at St. Mary’s College, Maryland and one of the three Vincentians writing a multi-volume on St Vincent and the Grenadines

Professor Dennie will speak on the theme: Emancipation Still Comin.

The Global Campus says the lecture honours the legacy of Oscar Allen for his contribution to the socio-political, cultural, and religious life in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region.

It is part of the mandate of the Global Campus to celebrate and recognise the outstanding contribution made by Vincentians at home and abroad.

Photo credit: UWI St.Vincent