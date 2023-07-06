Over 100 students received school bursaries from SVG Friendship Foundation

More than 100 Primary and Secondary School students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines were presented with school bursaries this week from the UK-based St. Vincent and the Grenadines Friendship Foundation.

The bursaries are valued at 400-dollars each, and comprise of cash and vouchers, which were presented at an official handing-over ceremony on Monday July 3rd at the NIS Conference Room.

Delivering remarks at the event, Minister of Social Development, Dr. Orande Brewster urged the parents of the students to use the resources wisely.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent and the Grenadines High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Cenio Lewis, who established the U.K.-based Charity, noted that children constitute the future of the nation.

Delivering remarks at this week’s ceremony, High Commissioner Lewis, said the donation is intended to be a continuous process to assist the children of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

