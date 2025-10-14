Over 1,000 Families Benefit from Government’s Hurricane Beryl Recovery Appliance Programme 

A One News SVG photograph of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves speaking to reporters in Union Island. This image is not related to the article.

By R. Butcher. Updated 3:22 a.m., Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4)

More than 1,000 families across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) have received household appliances under the Government’s Hurricane Beryl Recovery Programme.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves noted that more than 2,000 additional applications are currently being processed under the programme. He explained that the distribution of these appliances underscores the Government’s continued commitment to supporting families across SVG as part of the national recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

He said the Government allocated $1.5 million in the 2025 Budget to provide essential household appliances — including refrigerators, stoves, and washing machines — to affected residents, in an effort to help families restore a sense of normalcy as reconstruction continues.

Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves emphasised that the programme reflects his administration’s deep concern for the welfare of citizens impacted by the disaster and is a clear demonstration of the Government’s social policy in action.

He also highlighted that SVG is unique in its disaster recovery approach, with a strong focus on ensuring that no one is left behind — unlike many developed countries. He added that the collective efforts of public officers, community leaders, and private sector partners are ensuring transparency and efficiency in the distribution process.

This information was provided by the Agency for Public Information.