Over 20 Government constructed houses in Orange Hill will be handed over by the end of this month

More than twenty Government constructed houses in Orange Hill will be officially handed over to the homeowners by the end of this month.

This is according to Acting Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for North Windward, Montgomery Daniel, as he provided an update on the project on NBC Radio yesterday.

Minister Daniel also gave an update on the project to construct a Bridge at the Overland River in North Windward.

