Over 3 million dollars allocated for the redevelopment of Little Tokyo

More than three million dollars have been allocated for the redevelopment of the Kingstown Bus Terminal, better known as Little Tokyo.

Delivering the 2023 Budget in Parliament on Monday, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said there are allocations totaling 3.1 million dollars to begin the rehabilitation.

He said this project which will include the upgrade the nearby Public Washroom facility, is expected to commence later this year

The 1.45 billion dollar budget was approved in Parliament yesterday, to provide for the services of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the year ending December 31st, 2023.

Members of the Opposition New Democratic Party were absent from parliament yesterday.