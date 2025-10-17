Over 350 Youth Register for Canadian Farm Work Programme 

A photograph of the Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Ceasar, speaking at the World Food Day Celebration Ceremony. This image was obtained from the API.

By S.Browne. Updated 12:58 p.m., Friday, October 17, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

More than 350 young Vincentians gathered at the World Food Day celebrations on Thursday, October 17, 2025, in North Union to register for the Canadian Farm Workers Programme, a move hailed by Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar as a strategic step towards agricultural innovation and youth empowerment.

Speaking at the event, held under the global theme “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” Minister Caesar emphasised the importance of international collaboration and skills development.

“We are witnessing something powerful here today,” he said. “Over 350 young persons came, and many are still here registering for the Canadian Farm Workers Programme. This is not just about employment; it’s about building human resource capacity and bringing back knowledge to strengthen our agricultural sector.”

He acknowledged that some may question the celebration of a registration drive but explained its deeper significance.

“The world is a global village. Behind every meal on our tables are the farmers who rise before dawn, cross hills and valleys, and tend to the crops that feed our nation and the region. This programme allows our youth to gain exposure to advanced agricultural practices in Canada and return with skills and technologies that can be applied right here in St. Vincent.”

Minister Caesar also highlighted the government’s commitment to food security, youth development, and regional integration.

“Canada has an excellent programme, and we are proud that young people from the OECS, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines are taking full advantage of it.”

The World Food Day event featured exhibitions, local produce showcases, and tributes to farmers, reinforcing the message that sustainable food systems require collective effort and innovation.

This information was sourced from a press release written by freelance journalist Val Matthias for One News SVG.