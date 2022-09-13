Over 4 million USD to be spent on Tourism and Eco Tourism Development in North Leeward

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James has said that over four million US dollars will be spent on Tourism and Eco Tourism Development in North Leeward.

The Minister made that disclosure during his address at the opening of the Long Line Road in North Leeward on Thursday.

The Minister also said that the construction of the Long Line Road was necessary to aid not only Farmers in the area, but also for evacuation in the event of disaster.

