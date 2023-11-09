Over 400 Rotarians will meet in SVG for Annual Rotary District 7030 Conference next year

More than four hundred Rotarians are expected to converge here next year for the Annual Rotary District 7030 Conference.

The Conference will be held from April 18th to 20th under the theme “Sharing Hope”

Chairperson of the Conference, Shafia London-Williams said the event to be held at the Kingstown Baptist Church, promises to be a transformative experience.

Mrs. London-Williams is calling on Businesses, Groups and individuals for their support for the successful hosting of the Rotary Conference.

Meanwhile, Rotary Club District 7030 Governor, Brain Glasgow, said the Rotary Conference will be a major economic thrust for the country.

