Over 50 teachers have applied for resumption of work

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says over fifty Teachers have already applied for resumption of work here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was among several issues addressed by the Prime Minister at a Media Conference yesterday, at Cabinet Room.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/TEACHERS-APPLICATION.mp3

The Prime Minister issued another appeal to Teachers who stopped teaching because of the COVID-19 mandate to re-apply for their jobs.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/TEACHERS-APPLICATION-1.mp3