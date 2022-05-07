Over 600 water tanks remain unused in storage across the country

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

More than six hundred water tanks are in storage across the country owned by the Government and people of St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Urban Development, Julian Francis made the disclosure in response to a question in relation to Water Tanks in Parliament.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/TANKS1.mp3

Minister Francis added many buildings which are used as Emergency Shelters have been equipped with Water Tanks.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/TANKS2.mp3