Over 6,000 persons will be paid by the BRAGSA’s Christmas Road Cleaning programme – NBC SVG
Over six thousand persons who participated in this year’s Christmas Road Cleaning Programme, are receiving payments today and tomorrow, from the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority BRAGSA.

Some 3-million dollars in payments are being disbursed by BRAGSA,   at several locations across the country

The 7-day programme started on December 6, employing some 500 gangs and 1000 Jobbers, who were responsible for the cutting of trees, and cleaning of roads in all 15 constituencies. Contracts were also given to over 100 truckers and conductors.

BRAGSA says payments are being made between the hours of 9:30am and 4pm in the various constituencies. And it advised persons that COVID-19 protocols are being enforced, including hand-sanitizing, social distancing and the wearing of masks. Payments are being made today at:

West St. George – BRAGSA’S Arnos Vale Office

 East St. George – Calliaqua Town Hall  

Marriaqua – Mesopotamia Police Station                                             

North Windward — BRAGSA’S Orange Hill Office                                                    

North Central Windward – George Stephens SR. Secondary School                        

South Central Windward – North Union Secondary School                              

South Windward – BRAGSA’S Biabou Office                               

 Northern Grenadines – Bequia Revenue Office                                                          

Southern Grenadines – BOSVG Union Island                                              

     (Only road workers from Mayreau & Union Island will be paid today)