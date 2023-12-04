Over 70 million dollars paid out to pensioners

Director of the National Insurance Services, Stewart Haynes says the NIS has so far paid out just over seventy million dollars to pensioners.

Haynes was at the time speaking at the organization’s Pensioners Appreciation and Health Day.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/MILLIONS-IN-PENSION.mp3

Mr. Haynes says the role of the NIS is to ensure that the pension is secure and stable for its pensioners.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/SECURE-PENSION.mp3

Photo credit: NBC Files