Over 800 Vincentian students to receive tuition Scholarships

More than eight hundred Vincentian students will receive tuition Scholarships from the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the 2022/2023 Academic Year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio this morning that the process of contacting the successful applicants has begun.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/TUITION-SCHOLARSHIPS.mp3

Awards are available for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs for studies primarily at institutions within the Caribbean.

Each scholarship covers the cost of tuition for one academic year, and will carry a maximum value of EC $25,000.00. Medical programs are granted a maximum value of EC $10,000.00.