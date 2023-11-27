Over Five thousand Vincentians employed for Annual Christmas Road Cleaning Programme

The Annual Christmas Road Cleaning Programme spearheaded by the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority BRAGSA is scheduled to commence tomorrow Tuesday November 28, 2023.

The programme, will see the employment of five thousand, seven hundred and fourteen (5,714) persons throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

These will include 496 teams and 754 Jobbers, who will be responsible for the cutting of trees, and cleaning of roads in all 15 constituencies.

Contracts will also be given to over 100 truckers and conductors.

The eight-day programme is being done at an estimated cost of three million dollars.

BRAGSA is therefore appealing to motorists and pedestrians to take the necessary precautions during this period.

Photo credit: BRAGSA