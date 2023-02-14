Pair of bandits rob Piggotts shop-owner at gunpoint, traumatize his 12-year-old son

Black Immigrant Daily News

REAL NEWS: A Piggotts shopkeeper is the latest target of robbers, who pounced on him and stole over $5,000 in cash, a phone, and jewelry, while traumatizing his son.

Reports say the 42-year-old man, from St. Mark’s Drive, was at his business when two men, brandishing guns, ambushed him.

Reporting the incident to the Parham Police Station, the man claimed that, at about 8:30 p.m. on February 9, he had decided to go outdoors for some fresh air when two men appeared in front of him.

They stole $800 from his cash register; $4,000 from his pocket; one grey Poco F1 phone; and, while he was lying on the floor, a gold chain, valued at $8,000, from around his neck.

The shop-owner described the chain-grabbing gunman as being approximately 5’ 7” tall, with a bleached skin tone and of a slim build.

This perpetrator allegedly was dressed in a white, long-sleeved T-shirt; long white jeans; short white socks and old white sneakers; and had a red shirt covering his face.

His accomplice was said to be approximately 5’ 8” tall; dark in complexion; with a thick body structure; and was dressed in a navy blue long-sleeved overall and black boots, with a white shirt covering his face. Reportedly, he was carrying a small handgun.

He reportedly cranked the weapon and pushed the business owner into the shop; and, in an Antiguan accent, he told the man to get on the floor.

While the shopkeeper was on the floor, the gunman searched his pockets and stole his phone, valued at US$350, and $4,000 in cash.

While the robbery was taking place, reports say, the victim’s 12-year-old son moved toward the door; however, the man with the gun reportedly pointed the weapon at him and ordered the child to get inside the shop and lie on the floor.

After the boy complied, the bandit went over to the cash pan and removed $800, after which he asked the shopkeeper for his vehicle keys.

The robbers subsequently took the man outside and tried to get him to open his vehicle. However, the shopkeeper reportedly shouted, “Look ah people ah run come!” and both men ran off in a westerly direction.

Officers reportedly searched the surrounding areas for the missing items and anyone fitting the description, but were not successful.

NewsAmericasNow.com