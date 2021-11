The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the 1st Test in Bangladesh yesterday, the fifth and final day of the match.

The scores: Bangladesh 330 and 157, Pakistan 286 and 203-2.

Pakistan now have a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series. The 2nd Test will be played from 4th to 8th December at Dhaka, Bangladesh.