Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets to claim a famous win over their great rivals in Group 2 of the Super 12s of the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in Dubai yesterday.

Chasing 152, Mohammad Rizwan made an unbeaten 78 and captain, Babar Azam 68 not out as Pakistan registered their first win over India at a World Cup.

Both players leapt into the air after Azam hit the winning runs before the team came together to celebrate a famous night in Pakistan’s cricket history.

There was a packed stadium in Dubai for the first meeting between the two sides since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Bollywood stars and former players were among the crowd, who never let up on the noise.

Pakistan won the toss, fielded first and captain, Virat Kohli with 57 off 49 balls anchored India in their total of 151-7 off 20 overs, despite a thrilling 3-31 from Pakistan’s fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan then produced a brilliant batting performance to stun India, one of the Tournament favourites, and overturn their long history of losing to India at major events.

The final scores: India 151-7 off 20 overs, Pakistan 152 for no wicket off 17.5 overs.

It was the first time that Pakistan have won a Twenty/20 International by 10 wickets, and the first time that India have lost one by such a margin.

Pakistan shared a huddle at the end of their innings as they soaked in what is a remarkable win.