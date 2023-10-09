Pakistan defeats Netherlands in the ICC 50-Overs Cricket World Cup match

Pakistan won the 2nd match of the ICC 50-Overs Cricket World Cup yesterday with victory by 81 runs over the Netherlands in Hyderabad, India.

The Netherlands won the toss, and fielded first. Pakistan reached 286 off 40 overs. Wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan made 68 off 75 balls. Saud Shakeel scored 68 off 52 balls, and there were supporting innings by Mohammad Nawaz (39 off 43 balls) and Shadab Khan (32 off 34 balls).

Left-arm, leg-spinner, Bas de Leede was the most successful bowler for the Netherlands with 4-62. Colin Ackerman took 2-39 with his off-breaks.

In reply, the Netherlands managed 205 off 41 overs. Bas de Leede showed his all-round ability by following up his 4 wickets with a top score of 67 off 68 balls. Opening batsman, Vikramjit Sing made 52 off 67 balls.

Fast bowler, Harris Rauf took 3-43 for Pakistan, and fast bowler, Hasan Ali had 2-33.

The final scores: Pakistan 286 off 49 overs, the Netherlands 205 off 41 overs.