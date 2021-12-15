Pakistan defeats the West Indies by 9 runs – NBC SVG

Pakistan defeated the West Indies by 9 runs in the 2nd Twenty/20 International at Karachi, Pakistan yesterday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Pakistan won the toss, batted first and made 172-8 off their 20 overs. Opening batsman and wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 38, Iftikhar Ahmed reached 32, Haider Ali contributed 31, and Shadab Khan remained on 28 not out.

The best West Indies bowler was medium pacer, Odean Smith who took 2-24, with a wicket each to left-arm, leg-spinner, Akeal Hosein (1-16), fast bowler, Oshane Thomas (1-35), fast bowler, Romario Shepherd (1-29) and leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh Jr. (1-30).

Opening batsman, Brandon King led the West Indies batting with 67 off 43 balls, Ramario Shepherd scored 35 not out, and captain, Nicholas Pooran made 26.

For Pakistan, left-arm, fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi took 3-26, left-arm, leg-spinner, Mohammad Nawaz had 2-36, medium pacer, Mohammad Wasim captured 2-39, and fast bowler, Haris Rauf finished with 2-40.

The final scores: Pakistan 172-8 off 20 overs, the West Indies 163 off 20 overs.

The 3rd and final Twenty/20 International will be played tomorrow at Karachi.