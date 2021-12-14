Pakistan defeats West Indies by 63 runs – NBC SVG

The West Indies put in another dismal performance yesterday to be beaten by 63 runs by Pakistan in the 1st Twenty/20 International at Karachi, Pakistan.

The West Indies won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat first, opening batsman and wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan (78 off 52 balls), Haider Ali (68 off 39 balls) and Mohammad Nawaz (30 not out off 10 balls) took Pakistan to 200-6 off 20 overs. Rizwan and Ali shared a third-wicket partnership of 105 runs.

For the West Indies, fast bowler, Romario Shelherd took 2-43, with a wicket each to left-arm, leg-spinner, Akeal Hosein (1-19), fast bowler, Oshane Thomas (1-38), left-arm, fast bowler, Dominic Drakes (1-43) and fast bowler, Odean Smith (1-56).

In reply, the West Indies were dismissed for 137 scored off 19 overs. At one stage they were 7-88 off 13.2 overs. Opening batsman, Shai Hope (31), Odean Smith (24), Rovman Powell (23) and Romario Shepherd (21) were the principal scorers as fast bowler, Mohammad Wasim took 4-40 for Pakistan.

The final scores: Pakistan 200-6 off 20 overs, the West Indies 137 off 19 overs.

The 2nd Twenty/20 is being played today at Karachi. Play is scheduled to start at 9.00 a. m Eastern Caribbean Time.