Pakistan defeats West Indies by 7 wickets – NBC SVG

The West Indies scored their highest total in the Twenty/20 International Series against Pakistan yesterday, 207 runs, but could not contain Pakistan who achieved their highest run chase in Twenty/20 cricket, 208-3 to win the match by 7 wickets and make a clean sweep of the series.

The West Indies won the toss, batted first and reached 207-3 off 20 overs after captain, Nicholas Porran’s 64 off 37 balls; 49 off 31 balls by opener, Shamarh Brooks; 43 off 21 balls from opener, Brendon King, and 34 not out off 27 balls by Darren Bravo. Brooks and King shared an opening partnership of 66 runs off 37 balls, after which Pooran and Bravo put on 93 runs off 49 balls for the third wicket. Fast bowler, Mohammad Wasim was Pakistan’s best bowler. He took 2-44. The third West Indies wicket was taken by fast bowler, Shahmawaz Dahani (1-23).

Pakistan set about their target with aggressive purpose. Opening batsman, Mohammad Rizwan hit 87 off 45 balls. His partner, captain, Babar Azam made 79 off 53 balls. They had an opening stand of 158 off 15.1 overs. In th e middle order, Asif Ali contributed 21 off 7 balls to seal victory by seven wickets and deny the West Indies at least a consolation victory in the series. Fast bowlers, Romario Shepherd (1-51), Dominic Drakes (1-37) and Odean Smith (1-34) were the successful bowlers for the West Indies.

The final scores: The West Indies 207-3 off 20 overs, Pakistan 208-3 off 18.5 overs. Pakistan won by 7 wickets with 7 balls remaining.