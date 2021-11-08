Pakistan retains winning streak and advances to the semi finals of the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup

Pakistan maintained their 100% record at the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup with an emphatic 72-run win over Scotland yesterday at Sharjah to set up a semi-final against Australia.

Pakistan made 189-4, with Babar Azam scoring 66 off 47 balls, and Shoaib Malik hitting an unbeaten 54 from 18 balls, the joint fastest half-century of the tournament.

Scotland were restricted to 117-6, with Richie Berrington making 54 not out off 37 balls.

The final scores: Pakistan 189-4 off 20 overs, Scotland 117-6 off 20 overs.

Pakistan and Australia will meet in the semi-finals on Thursday in Dubai.