Pakistan Super League (PSL) set to begin on 27th January

Next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin on 27th January. The draft will take place on 12th December.

The league begins about a month earlier than usual to make room for Australia’s tour to Pakistan in March-April. The final take place on 27th February.

Unlike the last two years, only two venues will be used for the tournament. The event will begin in Karachi, where 15 games will be played from 27th January to 7th February. Thereafter, all matches including the Final will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.