Palestinians recount grim detention conditions, find Gaza homes in ruins
02 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons under the Gaza ceasefire deal have recounted the horrific conditions they endured in detention, including torture and starvation.
- Their joy is mixed with grief as upon returning to Gaza, many of the released prisoners find their houses destroyed and their loved ones killed after 15 months of Israeli attacks.
