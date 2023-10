There has been a request made for a change in the time for the National Independence Parade.

Prime Minister Dr.Ralph Gonsalves announced on the Face to Face program this morning that he received the request from the Parade Commander to change the parade time from 8 am to 5 pm.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/PARADET-TIME-CHANGE.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel