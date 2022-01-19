Pardison Fontaine Addresses Reports Megan Thee Stallion Is Abusive Amid Breakup

Pardison Fontaine is clearing things up months after Megan Thee Stallion fans start claiming that the two have broken up and that he has been abusive towards him.

The pair were last seen together for her graduation in early December and were visibly not on social media together for his birthday or the holidays, leading to some fans claiming they are not together anymore.

However, it seems that Pardison Fontaine has been taking stock of the comments and wanted to clear the air as he addressed several rumors about their relationship, including claims that he was abusive to her.

“Stop this cap nobody putting hands on nobody…(atleast not in that way),” he began on Instagram Stories. “Been seein the break up rumours and was letting y’all imaginations run… y’all getting too crazy…ain’t give n****s a story so they made one,” he added.

It seems that the couple might be good after all as Pardi added, “we really been on it double time.”

A podcast online claimed that the relationship with Pardi failed because of Megan’s alleged “bad temper when drunk,” and that Pardi “loves Megan but when she’s drunk, things get messy which Pardi is unable to deal with.”

Pardi’s address comes a day after Megan Thee Stallion updated fans that she was in the studio with Producer Hit Kidd. The Houston rapper also updated her fans that she was 70% done with her album.