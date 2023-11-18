Pardison Slams Megan Thee Stallion In New Song, Name-drop Jada Kingdom

Pardison Fontaine released a new song, “Thee Person,” in which he fired back at his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion while also shouting out his new girlfriend, Jada Kingdom.

Pardi was seemingly part of the subject of the Houston Hottie’s new song “Cobra,” and he received a lot of flack from her fans, aka the Hotties, as a result, even though she never mentioned him by name. Not only did he catch some heat from fans, but his new girlfriend, Jamaican singer Jada Kingdom, also caught some strays.

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d**k s**ked in the same spot I’m sleepin’,” Megan raps in the song.

Fans interpreted her lyrics to mean she caught Pardi cheating on her in her bed. The 33-year-old rapper/songwriter reacted on Instagram the same day Thee Stallion released “Cobra,” where he seemingly denied the allegation using a meme of rapper Future.

Two weeks after the release of “Cobra,” Pardison Fontaine released a new song directly addressing the allegations, and unlike Megan, he didn’t unleash subliminal shots and instead got straight to the meat of the matter, naming names.

“God I treated you like a queen / Whole time I’m a clown in your circus / I tried to pull you up out the mud / here you are trying to drown me on purpose / you know the devil was a serpent / for some streams and some views girl I hope it was worth it / This ain’t for Megan Thee Stallion / This is for Megan Thee Person,” Pardi raps.

“Beautiful girl but your soul is disgusting / you got everything but you still ain’t happy / that should be showing you something / hire detectives / girl you the feds / not in your house, not in your bed / you lying to people you sick in the head,” he raps.

Pardi addressed a number of topics, including Megan Thee Stallion’s Gayle King interview, where she denied that she slept with Tory Lanez. At the time, a lot of folks didn’t believe her until it came out in Tory Lanez’s assault trial that the two had an intimate relationship. Pardi also revealed that he was planning to propose to her before that interview.

“This the girl that I’m trying to propose to/ Ask Greg Una I picked out a ring/ Then you lied to my face/ Went on TV and then lied to Gayle King/ I found out with the rest of the world,” Pardi raps.

Pardison Fontaine also namedrops his new girlfriend Jada Kingdom while suggesting that Megan Thee Stallion went Jada Pinkett on him.

“See me with Jada Kingdom and then you went Jada Pinkett,” he raps.