Parent of sick child expresses gratitude to the WPP for lifesaving medical care

Parents across St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been expressing their gratitude to the World Pediatric Project (WPP) for the specialized medical care its different missions continue to offer to children from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other countries across the region.

Speaking to NBC News, Parent Megan Ollivierre, whose child benefitted from the WPP Cardiology Mission which was held in-country last week, said the World Pediatric Project assisted her son who was born with a heart defect to travel overseas for medicals and the representatives were very professional.

She said her son also got his follow-up with the WPP Cardiology Mission last week and everything went well.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/THANK-WPP1.mp3

Ollivierre is thanking the WPP for the lifesaving medical care which was offered to her son and many other children.

She is also encouraging other parents of children with severe medical conditions, to have their local health practitioners refer them to the WPP for assistance.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/THANK-WPP2.mp3

Photo credit: WPP