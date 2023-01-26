Parents give Youth Advance Corps nod of approval Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Parents of trainees who recently concluded phase one of the Barbados Youth Advance Corps (BYAC) are pleased with the execution of the 10-week programme.

Speaking with Loop News following the BYAC Passing Out Parade, parents expressed their approval while urging others to consider enrolling their youth in the programme.

I would advise and encourage parents to go and see what the program is all about…

Roshell Hurley-Herbert and son Bryan Mcallister

Roshell Hurley-Herbert was beaming with pride when she collected her son from the compound.

“I’m proud of him!” she said, smiling.

“I had to push him and motivate him to go and see what it’s all about . . . . In the long run it does pay off,” she explained.

Hurley-Herbert also explained that although her son had expressed that he was encountering challenges, she encouraged him to press on.

“I told him it’s a mindset. He would have had challenges but he stayed. I told him it didn’t make any sense to come so far to stop so he kept on trying.”

“I preferred to know where he is and that he wouldn’t be on the streets for something to happen to him,” she added.

She also advised parents to learn more about programme and enrol their children.

“I would advise and encourage parents to go and see what the programme is all about. Because life ain’t easy and you have to work for things.”

Nineteen-year-old Bryan McAllister shared the same sentiments as his mother.

“It was a good programme. It teaches you discipline, prepares you for the world of work and it helps to make your mind more mature towards life.”

“My counsellor really helped because when you would feel frustrated, they would help bring you back on the right path,” he added.

Delaney Barker whose son was a trainee in the program said it was a good initiative, however, he believed the children should have been able to spend Christmas with their families.

“The only drawback was at Christmas time. The children weren’t going to war or anything. I feel that the children should have been able to come to their families Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” he explained.

“That was my only drawback about it but I could understand because I was part of the military too.”

“Christmas is the biggest thing for us so not getting he at Christmas Day was a big hit,” he reiterated.

Barker continued by encouraging other parents to enrol their children in the program.

“But I would encourage parents to do something like this,” he added.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Ramon Barker was ecstatic about the program.

He explained: “I found out about it from my counsellor at my old school, The Lodge School and I decided that I might as well join because I was a little low on CXC’s.

“But it was nice, we were getting three square meals a day so I can’t complain,” Barker added.

