Parents and guardians are being reminded of the guidelines to be followed, prior to removing children from traditional to home school.

School Attendance Officer in the Ministry of Education Kenroy Boucher, says parents and guardians will receive the requirements they need to follow, once permission is granted by the Chief Education Officer for them to home school a child, or children.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/HOME-SCHOOLING.mp3